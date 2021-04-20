Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 482.80 ($6.31) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.80. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

