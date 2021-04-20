Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.90 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

