Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.11% of Standex International worth $48,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

