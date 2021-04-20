Star Phoenix Group’s (STA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Star Phoenix Group (LON:STA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:STA opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Monday. Star Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a PE ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.74.
Star Phoenix Group Company Profile
