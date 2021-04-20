Star Phoenix Group’s (STA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Star Phoenix Group (LON:STA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:STA opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Monday. Star Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a PE ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.74.

Get Star Phoenix Group alerts:

Star Phoenix Group Company Profile

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Star Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.