Star Phoenix Group’s (STA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Star Phoenix Group (LON:STA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON STA opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Monday. Star Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.

About Star Phoenix Group

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

