Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Reaches $533,248.64

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $533,248.64 and $9,343.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

