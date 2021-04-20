Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $627,858.05 and $8,726.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00641808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.