Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a PE ratio of 152.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

