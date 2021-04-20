State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Gap Up to $19.64

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $20.18. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 659 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

