State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 42,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

