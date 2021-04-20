State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 20,551 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

