State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,387 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

