State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ROCK opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.