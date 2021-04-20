State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.