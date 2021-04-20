State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.92 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.76 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

