State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

