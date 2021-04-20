State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,976 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.