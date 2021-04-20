State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $236.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

