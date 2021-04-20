State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -444.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $92,893,764 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.