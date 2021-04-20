State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 26,723 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,328 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

