State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,270 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Integer worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

