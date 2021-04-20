State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,080 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

