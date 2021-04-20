State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Matson worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Matson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

