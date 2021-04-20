State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 64,460 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

