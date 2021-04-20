State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,110 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

WWW stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

