State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

