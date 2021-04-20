State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

