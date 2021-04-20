Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $6,102.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020237 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,293,773 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

