Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 18,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.