SteepCoin Hits Market Cap of $75,118.89 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $75,118.89 and $12.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.66 or 0.00866987 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

