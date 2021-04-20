Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

