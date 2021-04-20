Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. Stepan has a 52-week low of $83.66 and a 52-week high of $131.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

