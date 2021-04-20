Stephens Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $93.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

TXRH opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

