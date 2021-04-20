Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

