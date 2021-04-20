Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Trading Down 4.9%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 221,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,078,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.