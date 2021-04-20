Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. 108,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

