Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 10.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 1.32% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,229. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

