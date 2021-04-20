Sterling Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 81,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 138.2% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

