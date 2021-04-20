Sterling Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of -596.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

