Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,972 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 3.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.