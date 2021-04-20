Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $381.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.