Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,090 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

