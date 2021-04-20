stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Capitalization of $574.12 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $2,290.08 or 0.04089815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $574.12 million and $37,081.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00279878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.11 or 0.00987789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00654433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,217.42 or 1.00397631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 250,698 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars.

