Stifel Nicolaus Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $202.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
