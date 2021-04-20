Stifel Nicolaus Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $202.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

