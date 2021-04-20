Stifel Nicolaus Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $70.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of SEAS opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

