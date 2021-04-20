Stipend Price Tops $0.0327 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $376,763.61 and approximately $157.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,388.07 or 0.99938884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00570690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.78 or 0.00378887 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.71 or 0.00871478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

