STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 59,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,614,824 shares.The stock last traded at $37.51 and had previously closed at $38.42.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.