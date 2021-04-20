STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 59,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,614,824 shares.The stock last traded at $37.51 and had previously closed at $38.42.
STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.