Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,586 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 817% compared to the average daily volume of 391 put options.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 146,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

