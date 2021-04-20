Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,665 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 2,071 call options.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,364 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,227,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after purchasing an additional 248,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 256,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $23,085,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,179,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 544,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 40,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,036. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

