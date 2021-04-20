Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. 76,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,672,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

